Volunteer faces court over multiple child sex assault claims

MORE child sexual assault charges have been laid against a North Coast man who has worked with children for many years.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Lismore District Court on Thursday, where he was arraigned for a second time after more charges were laid against him.

The man, who has been a long-time volunteer within the Tweed community, pleaded not guilty to all 27 charges.

He’d previously pleaded not guilty to 26 charges against him.

He has now been charged with at least 14 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10-years and younger than 14-years, six counts of indecent assault of a person under 16-years-old, two counts of aggravated indecency where the victim was younger than 16-years-old, three counts of an adult maintaining unlawful relationships with a child and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person older than 10-years and younger than 14-years.

The alleged offending against the three juvenile complainants, who were aged between 10 and 14 years at the time, is between 2017 and 2018 in Tweed Heads South.

The man will next appear in Lismore District Court on October16 for a readiness hearing ahead of his trial, which is set for November 23.