Volunteer wins big for her local club

VENERABLE VOLUNTEER: According to the Gold Coast Titans, there is a no more dedicated volunteer than Anna Bourne, who took out the club's annual community award last night. Gold Coast Titans

LET'S just say she was Bourne to lend a hand.

Tweed Coast Raiders volunteer Anna Bourne, who last night took out the Gold Coast Titans Volunteer of the Year award on the Gold Coast, said she is "shocked” and "thrilled” after winning her club a massive $2500 and a trip for two to the NRL grand final.

Anna Bourne, the jack of all trades with Tweed Coast Raiders JRL, has won the Gold Coast Titans Volunteer of the Year ward.

Bourne has been involved with the club for many years, beginning as an accredited first-aid officer.

From there, Bourne kept taking on new roles and stepping up where needed, to the point she is now club vice president, registrar coordinator, publicity officer, gear steward and sponsorship coordinator.

It is quite the full clip-board she has to deal with come game-day, but it's one Bourne relishes.

"This is a massive honour as all of our volunteers put in so much effort each week,” Bourne said.

"I would like to thank Jeff, our treasurer, for the nomination, and Darren and Annette for your support at the event. I am very grateful.

"And also the Gold Coast Titans for hosting the awards and recognising their local clubs and supporting us the way they do.”

"Congratulations to Byron Lennox President Andrew Sheridan who was also a nominee and is an absolute superstar in our group.”

The award netted the Raiders $2500 while Bourne received a trip for two to the 2018 NRL grand final.

Now, for Bourne, the is little time to celebrate, with the Tweed Coast Raiders set to host an unprecedented round of finals football this Sunday, while the Group 18 JRL prepares for the grand final next Saturday at Tugun, with the Raiders' Under 10's in action.

"I just want to wish the wish the A Grade and League Tag ladies all the best,” Bourne said.

"And to our boys, lots of luck in the grand final, and I hope to see all our players back next year for another fantastic year.”