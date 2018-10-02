Volunteering is for the birds

SPRING has well and truly sprung and unfortunately, so has danger for native birds and newly hatched chicks.

For Tara Hunter, a volunteer with Wildcare Australia, and other wildlife carers, it's a busy time of year.

"We get calls most days from Currumbin Veterinary Hospital and the RSPCA to take native wildlife into our care,” she said.

"We nurse and rehabilitate them so that they can be released back into the wild.”

Ms Hunter has a deep love of birds and is presently caring for a menagerie that includes masked lapwing chicks whose parents were killed by cars and others who were found soaking wet in Currumbin Creek, with no sign of their parents.

"Masked lapwings can't fly until they are seven to eight weeks old, so they are very vulnerable,” she said.

Other feathered dependants include native crested pigeon chicks, which were attacked by cats while learning to fly and corella chicks that were displaced from a nest.

She also has in her care curlew chicks which were displaced by construction.

Bush stone curlew chicks snuggle together. Contributed

Fortunately, locals can also do their bit to help native birds and chicks in distress during the spring months.

"If a bird is an adult and it can't fly, it's most likely sick or injured. If you can, capture it and take it to a wildlife hospital or vet,” she said.

However, if a bird looks like an adult but it has a few fluffy feathers, it is likely to be a fledgling, which tires easily while learning to fly.

"If it's uninjured, put the bird in a bush, tree or shrub for protection and keep an eye out for the parent birds to ensure they continue to tend to it,” she said.

The wildlife carer said with injured birds, it was difficult to know the exact cause of an injury.

"If the bird has any obvious injuries, such as a broken wing or leg and evidence of blood, it will need to be taken immediately to a vet or wildlife hospital,” she said.

"If you can't transport it, please contact a local wildlife rescue group.”

Ms Hunter said it was important to remember that birds felt pain the same way other animals did and to follow certain guidelines to rescue a bird:

Don't restrict its breathing as it doesn't have a diaphragm and it can be suffocated if its chest is restrained too tightly.

House the bird in a cardboard box with holes punched in the sides for ventilation and a towel at the bottom of it.

A wire cage can damage the bird's feathers. Birds of prey can inflict nasty injuries with their talons and their feathers can be damaged permanently if they are housed incorrectly. Large water and seabirds can also cause injuries with their strong wings and beaks. Call an expert.

More common bird species can be captured by placing a towel over the bird to make sure its head is covered. Gently close and secure the wings before putting it in a cardboard box.

"All sick or injured birds need veterinary treatment,” Ms Hunter said.

Wildcare Australia is a not-for-profit organisation with a 24-hour hotline and is run by volunteers.

Telephone 07 5527 2444 or log on to wildcare.org.au for more information about wild birds.