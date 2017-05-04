Volunteers celebrated for tireless work

THANK YOU: Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice patient Marie Fenner with volunteers Rhona Marr, Isabelle Pilonchery and Meredith Dennis.

THE hard Tweed Palliative Support Care volunteers commitment to the community being recognised during National Volunteers Week.

The not-for-profit charity's president Meredith Dennis said the organisation has more than 100 volunteers.

"We appreciate them all from the palliative carers, office, Hospice Op Shop and other volunteers,” Ms Dennis said.

"They have been the backbone of the charity and we could not run the organisation without them.”

Volunteering one day a week a the Dulguian-based hospice, Kingscliff French teacher Isabelle Pilonchery completed the palliative care training a year ago and said she found the role was a great way to give back.

"Working in palliative care is a privilege and a very rewarding volunteer experience,” Ms Pilonchery said.

"At Wedgetail Retreat we work alongside the registered nursing staff to support and care for respite or end-of-life patients.

"We learn to truly listen well, cherish each day and value life as a precious gift.”

National Volunteers Week runs from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14.