Volunteers hard at work to keep people safe on water

RECENTLY our radio operator witnessed a rubber dinghy with two people on board overturn at the Tweed Bar entrance.

Marine Rescue Point Danger immediately tasked rescue vessel PD30.

The two people on board managed to climb onto the overturned dinghy.

Fortunately, the vessel floated onto Fingal beach.

Due to the poor weather conditions, there was no other boating activity offshore.

People put themselves and Marine Rescue Point Danger crew at risk by not considering the treacherous weather and bar conditions.

Tweed Heads Police followed up the incident.

Marine Rescue Raffle:

WE ARE currently running a raffle to raise funds for safety equipment for our unit.

The tickets are $2 each and can be bought at our Gift Shop at the Captain Cook Memorial Lighthouse.

We are also selling raffle tickets at local shopping centres.

First prize is Suzuki Outboard Motor, 4 Stroke 5 HP, Tiller handle plus Raymarine Dragonfly - 5PRO Sonar/GPS valued at $1,500. Second prize is a Kayak Viking Profish 35 with Deluxe Fisherman seat, Propelz Speed - two-piece fibreglass adjustable paddle valued at $917. Third prize Woolworths Gift Vouchers valued at $500.

We would like to thank the community their support.

QUOTA donation:

FUNDRAISING co-ordinators, Bev and Peter Hunt, recently attended a dinner at QUOTA International of Tweed Heads-Coolangatta and received a very generous donation of funds which will help towards securing radio and training equipment. Thank you QUOTA.