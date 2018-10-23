VOTE: Is Cudgen the right place for the new hospital?

The selected site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

The selected site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

AS protests continue over the decision to locate the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital on State Significant Farmland at Cudgen, we've decided to ask our readers what they think.

The 16-hectare Cudgen site opposite the Kingscliff TAFE was originally announced on April 4, but outcry over a lack of community consultation resulted in an extended six-week Expression of Interest phase.

In June, Cudgen was again confirmed as the final site.

In its site selection summary report, Health Infrastructure said Cudgen was "the best site for major new referral hospital serving the Tweed-Byron region".

"(The site is) capable of achieving the best possible outcomes for patients, consumers and clinicians with regard to hospital design, amenity and future expansion," the report read.

But fears the new hospital could open up the area to further development and ruin the charm of Kingscliff, along with environmental issues, has led to a severe backlash from concerned farmers and community members.

A major tender announcement for the design of the hospital was announced by Tweed MP Geoff Provest last week, while on Saturday around 350 protesters rallied against the site choice at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

Do you believe the new hospital should be located at Cudgen or not? Our readers poll will be open until Friday morning. Vote below.

Note: Only one vote per device will be recorded.