VOTE NOW: Can anyone catch our childcare leaders?

WE ARE in the final hours of our week long competition, asking our readers to nominate the best child care centre on the Tweed.

Little Grommets Early Learning Centre has been the run away leader so far in the competition, and look on track to claim the title when voting closes at midnight tonight.

But there is still time to vote for your favourite.

Can Bilikids ELC and Preschool or Joey's Pouch make a late surge?

Or can any other of the 22 finalists we have make a remarkable run to the win.

Vote now.