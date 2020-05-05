VOTE: Search is on for the Tweed’s favourite hairdresser

We have found the top 12 favourite hairdressers based on your recommendations and placed them in a poll. Picture: Supplied.

HAIRDRESSERS are more than just a magician with hair.

They're often a friend, counsellor and self-esteem booster.

The Tweed Daily News put the call out to find the region's favourite hairdresser and were overwhelmed by the response.

Hundreds of nominations flooded in from happy clients praising the work and talent of their favourite stylist.

Saks Hair and Beauty Studio received the most nominations with people praising the work of the team.

We have found the top 12 based on your recommendations and placed them in a poll below.

Reader have until midnight, Sunday to vote for their favourite.

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 12 hairdressers on the Tweed, nominated by you.