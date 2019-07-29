VOTE NOW: Who is the best personal trainer in the Tweed?

VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite personal trainer in the Tweed?

VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite personal trainer in the Tweed?

THE Tweed is full of fitness-conscious people who love being pushed to their limits, and there's plenty of personal trainers to meet the demand.

We believe our region has some of the finest PTs in the state and we asked you to nominate your favourites.

The Tweed Daily News have gone through all of the nominations and whittled the competition down to the top-16.

Vote now for one of these top 16 PTs to decide who takes the crown of being the best personal trainer on the Tweed.

Reader poll Who is the best personal trainer on the Tweed? Michael Janda - Jandaplex Strength and Wellness, Tweed Heads

Angie Moore - World Gym, Tweed Heads

Sarah Weston - Sessions with Sarah, Banora Point

Lauren Budd - Misfits Training Club, Murwillumbah

Demi Jefferys - World Gym Tweed Heads

Alissa Hunt - Dynamic Fitness Solutions, Murwillumbah

Carly McGrath - CrossFit Border, Tweed Heads South

Bianca Krause - World Gym, Tweed Heads

Samuel O'Dea - Dynamic Fitness Solutions, Murwillumbah

Ruth Carter - Youphoria Coaching, Murwillumbah

Shannon Kaehler - Misfits Training Club, Murwillumbah

Stephanie Wood - Forged Fitness, Tweed Heads

John Wood - Forged Fitness, Tweed Heads

Christin McIntosh, Move Now Fitness, Cudgen

Rose-Marie Cherry - Team Cherry Coaching, Tweed Heads

Liam Cherry - Team Cherry Coaching, Tweed Heads Vote View Results

Here well the full list of nominations we received from our readers in the lead up to our poll.