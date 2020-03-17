VOTE: The search for Tweed's favourite teacher

THEY'RE responsible for helping to shape the minds and futures of our little ones, and Tweed sure has some amazing teachers at our public and private schools.

We put the call out this week to find Tweed's best teacher and were inundated with tonnes of nominations from parents and students putting forward their A-plus educators.

We've had the impossible task of marking their report cards and whittling the short list down to just 14.

The poll closes at midnight on Sunday, March 22.

Here are the top 14 and why they were nominated:

Tanya Campbell, Tweed Heads South Public School

Nominated by: Nikkoletta Georgiou

"We have been lucky enough to have this beautiful teacher that you could only dream of for our son two years in a row. She's so beautiful and nurturing and has given our son the absolute best start to his schooling life. Forever grateful"

Miss Cathy Mitchell, Tweed Heads Public School

Nominated by: Sal Howe, Leanne Russell, Renee Glazebrook, Jodie Mclachlan

"She's awesome."

"Miss Mitchell at Tweed Heads Public school. Absolutely best teacher ever, goes above and beyond to help every child and parents. I had Miss Mitchell for a teacher when I went to this school, my eldest daughter had her last year and my youngest daughter has her this year....we all absolutely love her." "Such a loving and caring g teacher who always puts her students first." "You could not ask for a teacher who cares more or gives as much as she does."

Carol Stubbs, Pacific Coast Christian School

Nominated by: Joanne Allen

"Mrs Stubbs always goes out of her way to help all her students. She works nonstop to help all students learn whatever level they are at. She has a heart of gold an loves to teach."

Miss Catherine Togo, Cudgen Public School

Nominated by: Maureen Rosser, Narelle Tate, Dallas Schiemer, Tracy O'Dwyer

"She has the littlies they just love her"

"Any child's transition when starting primary school is a little daunting and overwhelming - for some kids it's absolutely debilitating and to much for their little brains to cope with - somehow, year after year Ms Togo welcomes a group of new starters to our school and shares her love, care and concern to each and every one of these children to make them feel comfortable and supported which gives them the best start to their schooling years. Personally the positive effect she has had on both of my girls has been huge - however I am confident that I can speak for many others who have experienced the same!"

Mrs Monaghan, St Joseph's Primary Tweed Heads

Nominated by: Sonya McGee

"She has always gone above and beyond for my children. Such a wonderful teacher!"

Kim Clurey, Banora Point High school

Nominated by: Tameka Presnell

"Always made the effort to inform families of what is happening in students classes and giving recognition when due."

Bronwyn Mackney, Tweed River High School

Nominated by Jeanette Craigie

Mr Matt Quilty, Centaur Primary School

Nominated by: Mabel Eve, Brianna Kelly Davison He is the epitome of respect, encouragement and acceptance. Best Teacher EVER "

Vikki Armour, Murwillumbah and Uki Public Schools

Nominated by: Delle Emery

"An amazing, dedicated music teacher. She has worked as a classroom and music teacher since 1981 organising mixed ensemble bands since 1991 then launched the Concert Band program in 1994 with 65 kids learning instruments. Vikki organises expert music teachers to tutor students who come together in successful Concert Bands and Junior Bunyip Bands allowing children proudly to access an array of brass and wind instruments giving amazing performances. For over 25 years she has enabled over 900 local kids the opportunity to stand on the Opera House stage and proudly and confidently singing their repertoire of songs and experience their excellence, an experience to be treasured and remembered forever."

Mrs Marion Godfrey, St Joseph's Murwillumbah

Nominated by: Katie Jessop, Alissa Hunt, Lani Corissa "Shes the most careing, kind, beautiful teacher anyone could ask for. "Amazing woman who always kind and nurturing woth the children and makes learning fun."

Sharon Holmes, St Anthony's Primary School Kingscliff

Nominated by: Debbie Leach

"Fantastic with the children of all ages. Has taught my 3 children. She has been a positive influence in their lives. She's very nurturing to the young ones and always enthusiastic, makes the classroom bright and vibrant and makes my kids Love to go to school."

Nick Stanard, Centaur Primary School

Nominated by: Brooke Lafaitele

"Nick had my son for his last year of primary school. My son gets bored very easily and Nick went above and beyond to get to know the students, workout how to keep them interested and on task and my son had the best year of his whole primary school life. My daughter has him this year and she couldn't be happier. A few other awesome teachers at Centaur are Mr Hession, Miss Reeves & Mrs Mathias. Brilliant teachers!"

Mrs Jacinta Smith, Banora Point Primary School

Nominated by: Katie Berger

"Amazing teacher the work she dose with the children making books and learning side as well and caring thoughtful.we were bliss too have her and was so happy. Best teacher."

Kate Williams, Tweed Heads South Public School

Nominated by: Kelly Bailey "You deserve to win this! You are such an amazing teacher and the most supportive colleague."

