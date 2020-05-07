Council to consider re-opening beach car parks

Rowan Robinson car park at Kingscliff has been closed after signs were errected along Tweed Coast Beach carparks for the easter Break. Photo: Scott Powick

Rowan Robinson car park at Kingscliff has been closed after signs were errected along Tweed Coast Beach carparks for the easter Break. Photo: Scott Powick

THE council will today consider re-opening beach car parks and roads in the Tweed ­or extending the closures, possibly until the end of June.

In April, Tweed Shire Council closed council-owned beach car parks and roads in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last fortnight the council voted to extend the original closure of beach side car parks until April 27 to after May 4.

The vote also included re-opening a section of car parks in Kingscliff for easier access to local businesses including a doctor's practice, chemist and physiotherapist.

Reader poll Should Tweed Shire Council re-open beach side car parks? Yes

No

Maybe Vote View Results

Letitia Rd in Fingal Head has already been approved for temporary closure until 30 June, 2020.

Today, Tweed councillors will consider three options put forward by officers; extending all closures until June 30, extending the closures until an unspecified date before June 30 or to re-open all closed car parks and roads, except Letitia Rd.

It comes after there have been no new coronavirus cases confirmed in the Tweed in the past three weeks.

Business leaders in the Tweed and on the southern Gold Coast have also banded together to slam Queensland's border restrictions calling for an immediate review.

Earlier this week Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said she was yet to receive advice on when the border would re-open.

The meeting is due to start after the Planning Commitee meeting at 3pm.