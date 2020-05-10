Tweed hairdressers vie for top spot as front runner revealed

The Tweed Daily News is on the hunt for the region's favourite hairdresser.

Last week the Daily asked readers to nominate their most-loved stylist and we were flooded with responses from loyal customers.

The nominations were narrowed down to the top 12, based on readers' recommendations, and were placed in a poll.

With less than 48 hours left to vote there are two clear frontrunners.

Coolangatta Hair Boutique's Kelli Trouchet was leading the poll with 34 per cent of the votes.

Tweed's Halo Hair and Beauty Salon was close behind with 25 per cent.

Ms Trouchet was thrilled her business made the top 12.

The born and raised Coolangatta local worked at the salon for two years before buying it just six months ago.

"I couldn't believe it. I was so excited, it made me so happy," Ms Trouchet said.

"I've worked here for two years but I bought the business last October.

"It's so nice to have been nominated in the short time I've had the salon.

"All the hairdressers nominated are amazing and it's a privilege to be able to stand up next to them. If I win, I'll squeal."

The Halo Hair and Beauty Salon team Monique Ross, Rachel Hannah, Chloe Nicholls and Rhiannon Maher are running second in the Tweed Daily News' search for the region's favourite hairdresser. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

Halo Hair and Beauty Salon owner Rachel Hannah was humbled by the support of her "wonderful" clients.

Ms Hannah praised the local community for their love and support for all the salons nominated.

"Good luck to all the salons in the top 12, we all deserve to be there," Ms Hannah said.

Voting closes midnight, tomorrow.

Locals share why their hairdresser should win:

Halo Hair and Beauty Salon, Tweed Heads

Lauren Viv wrote in her nomination that Tennille Stewart from Halo Hair and Beauty Salon was an outstanding colourist and listened to her clients.

"Tennille gives them the most beautiful transformation. Definitely the BEST hairdresser around! Would recommend her to anyone."

Saks Hair and Beauty Studio, Banora Point

Mignon Frances wrote Tahlia Chandler at Saks Hair and Beauty was creative and awesome at her job.

"(Tahlia's) such a joy to be around and makes visiting the salon a fun experience."

Creative Hair Co., Tweed Heads

Marie Nal wrote Alicia Teaze made her feel wonderful.

"She is so caring and kind. It makes me feel wonderful to know her. She is the best hairdresser. What she has done to my hair is amazing."

Coolangatta Hair Boutique, Coolangatta

April Jade wrote Kelli Trouchet was not just a fantastic hairdresser but also went out of her way to make people happy.

"She creates a space of comfort for anyone who walks into her shop.

"She goes out of her way to boost other local small businesses, bring smiles to the faces of all she walks past and greets and regularly ensures her clients look and feel their best. She's a local treasure."

Tincanstylist, Tweed Heads South

Marni Switzer wrote Tegan Bassett was an amazing stylist and appreciated all her clients.

"The most amazing stylist with over 10 years' experience each guest is made to feel appreciated and understood with a personalised consultation to achieve the desired results.

"All this while being pampered at her beautiful boutique salon with a one experience. Couldn't highly recommend Tegan more."

Moosh Hair Studio, Tweed Heads

Tegan Munro wrote Michaela Preston was passionate and every client who left, gained a new friend.

"She is extremely passionate and every client who leaves, gains a new friend. So special."

Janike Couse wrote, "This angel lives and breathes hair, her passion and energy is contagious, extending beyond to salon."

Empire Hair, Terranora

Cody Dyet wrote she had been visiting Empire Hair since she was a teenager.

"She always nails every style or colour I want, from platinum to red, and has fixed some real doozeys that I've done to myself!

"I always walk out of there feeling amazing and loving myself. I recommend her to everyone, always."

Rachael's Hair Studio, Tweed Heads

Carolyn Brims wrote Bianca from Rachael's Hair Studio was an amazing colourist who had been styling her hair from more than 15 years.

"I have thick hair that grows quickly and Bianca always finds a style that suits my hair and gets the style I want.

"She listens and talks it through with you first. The salon has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere from the minute you walk in.

"Bianca can also suggest the best products for you if you need them. I'm always getting compliments on my hair so thank you Bianca."

Tanya's Hair Design, Tweed Heads

Nidhi Jaffri wrote, "Tanya is an amazing hairdresser. If you haven't tried her yet, you have missed something."

Christina Magnusson Hairdressing

Viveanne Tanner wrote, "Christina comes to MEEC Preschool to cut the little kids hair.

"She has so much patience with them all, even when they make her run after them up the slippery dip, she is well deserving."

Sherryl Mick Schneider wrote, "I travel an hour-and-a-half for my hair cut. Lucky she gave me a short cut before the shutdown."

Alysebrookehair

Kahurangi Simpson wrote, "Alyse has taken me from dark to light twice now and never disappoints!"