VOTE: Tweed locals share why their hairdresser should win

The Tweed Daily News put the call out to find the region’s favourite hairdresser. Hundreds of happy clients jumped at the opportunity to nominate their favourite stylist. Picture: Supplied.

The Tweed Daily News put the call out to find the region’s favourite hairdresser. Hundreds of happy clients jumped at the opportunity to nominate their favourite stylist. Picture: Supplied.

THE Tweed Daily News put the call out to find the region's favourite hairdresser.

Hundreds of happy clients jumped at the opportunity to nominate their favourite stylist.

The Daily narrowed it down to the top 12 based on your recommendations and placed them in a poll below.

Readers have until midnight Sunday to vote for their favourite.

Read below about why readers nominated their most-loved salon.

Reader poll Who is your favourite Tweed hairdresser? Saks Hair & Beauty Studio

Halo Hair & Beauty Salon

Creative Hair Co.

Coolangatta Hair Boutique

Tincanstylist

Empire Hair

Moosh Hair Studio

Rachael's Hair Studio

Tanya's Hair Design

Christina Magnusson Hairdressing

Carlee Parker Hair

Alyse Brooke Hair Vote View Results

Halo Hair and Beauty Salon, Tweed Heads

Lauren Viv wrote in her nomination that Tennille Stewart from Halo Hair and Beauty Salon was an outstanding colourist and listened to her clients.

"Tennille gives them the most beautiful transformation. Definitely the BEST hairdresser around! Would recommend her to anyone."

Saks Hair and Beauty Studio, Banora Point

Mignon Frances wrote Tahlia Chandler at Saks Hair and Beauty was creative and awesome at her job.

"(Tahlia's) such a joy to be around and makes visiting the salon a fun experience."

Creative Hair Co., Tweed Heads

Marie Nal wrote Alicia Teaze made her feel wonderful.

"She is so caring and kind. It makes me feel wonderful to know her. She is the best hairdresser. What she has done to my hair is amazing."

Coolangatta Hair Boutique, Coolangatta

April Jade wrote Kelli Trouchet was not just a fantastic hairdresser but also went out of her way to make people happy.

"She creates a space of comfort for anyone who walks into her shop.

"She goes out of her way to boost other local small businesses, bring smiles to the faces of all she walks past and greets and regularly ensures her clients look and feel their best. She's a local treasure."

Tincanstylist, Tweed Heads South

Marni Switzer wrote Tegan Bassett was an amazing stylist and appreciated all her clients.

"The most amazing stylist with over 10 years' experience each guest is made to feel appreciated and understood with a personalised consultation to achieve the desired results.

"All this while being pampered at her beautiful boutique salon with a one experience. Couldn't highly recommend Tegan more."

Moosh Hair Studio, Tweed Heads

Tegan Munro wrote Michaela Preston was passionate and every client who left, gained a new friend.

Empire Hair, Terranora

Cody Dyet wrote she had been visiting Empire Hair since she was a teenager.

"She always nails every style or colour I want, from platinum to red, and has fixed some real doozeys that I've done to myself!

"I always walk out of there feeling amazing and loving myself. I recommend her to everyone, always."

Rachael's Hair Studio, Tweed Heads

Carolyn Brims wrote Bianca from Rachael's Hair Studio was an amazing colourist who had been styling her hair from more than 15 years.

"I have thick hair that grows quickly and Bianca always finds a style that suits my hair and gets the style I want.

"She listens and talks it through with you first. The salon has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere from the minute you walk in.

"Bianca can also suggest the best products for you if you need them. I'm always getting compliments on my hair so thank you Bianca."

Tanya's Hair Design, Tweed Heads

Nidhi Jaffri wrote, "Tanya is an amazing hairdresser. If you haven't tried her yet, you have missed something."