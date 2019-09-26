Menu
Now is the time for you to let us know which of these delicious establishments serve the best pie in the Tweed.
Now is the time for you to let us know which of these delicious establishments serve the best pie in the Tweed.
Offbeat

VOTE: Where is the best pie in Tweed?

Michael Doyle
by
26th Sep 2019 11:14 AM
WE PUT the call out to find where we could get the best pie in the Tweed Shire, and our readers came through with the goods.

Pie lovers came up with 23 of their favourite places to get a pie from 11 suburbs across our great shire.

Now is the time for you to let us know which of these delicious establishments serve the best pie in the Tweed.

Vote now in our massive 'Pie Poll'.

Voting will be open until Thursday, October 3, with the winner to be announced in the Saturday, October 5 edition of the Tweed Daily News.

Our office will also be reviewing a pie from the winner of our competition to let pie-lovers know what we think of their vote.

Where can you get the best pie in the Tweed Shire?

