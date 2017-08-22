'Vote yes for our human rights': Fingal couple says equality should be non-issue

Rosa Caceres and Julie Robinson are disappointed the Federal Government hasn't opted for a free vote on marriage equality.

A FINGAL Head couple has called Tweed residents to action as the postal survey on marriage equality looms.

While they fear the non-binding survey won't secure action in Parliament, Rosa Caceres and Julie Robinson have urged people to avoid apathy in what they argue is a "basic human right”. The couple were married in Florida in August 2015, but have since been fighting for their commitment to be recognised by their own Federal Government.

After years of lobbying, they've been recognised as being in a "committed relationship”, but for the partners of 18 years that isn't good enough.

Ms Caceres feared the postal survey would incite hatred against LGBTIQ people without any certainty of an outcome.

She also feared the voluntary and non-binding nature of the postal survey - tipped to cost $122 million - would hold no concrete promise of an amendment.

"They're spending hundreds of millions of dollars and it's going to stir up bigotry and hatred,” she said.

But she has urged people to vote "yes” for marriage equality, rather than boycott the process.

"Just do the right thing, vote for our basic human right,” Ms Caceres said.

Ms Robinson said parliamentarians were paid to make decisions on behalf of Australians and it was "unfair” for marriage equality to be cherry-picked for a public opinion survey.

"They've been put in power to do a job,” she said.

"Why aren't they coming to the people over everything else?”

Federal MP for Richmond Justine Elliot was disappointed the issue wouldn't go to an open vote in parliament, but urged all residents to have their say.

"This is a human right,” Mrs Elliot said.

"People should be able to marry the person they love.”

North Coast Nationals chairman Matthew Fraser said he'd prefer a legislatively binding vote, but was confident the government would act on the outcome of the vote.

"If the government doesn't support the community, it would be political suicide,” Mr Fraser said.