'Voters want to see change' - Elliot

FEDERAL Richmond MP Justine Elliot says voters are "sick" of the coalition Government "focusing on themselves" as she urged residents to make their vote count.

Pre-polling and the bookies have tipped a Shorten Labor Government to come out on top once voting for the 2019 Federal election comes to a close at 6pm tonight.

Mrs Elliot cast her vote at Centaur Primary School in Banora Point this morning where she said people were growing discontent with the existing government.

"It seems people are seeing the cuts and chaos of the current Government and want a fair go for the region, they've seen the disunity of One Nation, Clive Palmer and the Liberals and Nationals," she said.

"They want to see change."

Richmond MP Justine Elliot and her family hand out How to Vote cards at Centaur Primary School. Scott Powick

Mrs Elliot, who has held the seat of Richmond since 2004, said this particular campaign showed there was "a clear choice for voters".

"Voters are sick of the current government focusing on themselves, they're not focused on everyday people and they're sick of that," she said.

"We want a fair go for the region, we will take action on climate change, schools and hospitals, we'll protect penalty rates and deliver a strong economy."

Mrs Elliot thanked her hard working volunteers for the hours they've put in "trying to get our country back on track".

"Thank you to all those hard working people, I thank them for their strong Labor values," she said.

Stay tuned to the Tweed Daily News as we bring you election coverage throughout the day and evening