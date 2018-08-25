Votes are in, so which fish and chips shop came out on top?

TOP TUCKER: Scales Seafood has been voted as the best fish and chip shop in the Tweed by our readers.

TOP TUCKER: Scales Seafood has been voted as the best fish and chip shop in the Tweed by our readers. Scott Powick

THIS week, we asked readers to name their favourite fish and chip shop on the Tweed.

We received an overwhelming response, and Tweed Heads' Scales Seafood was the clear favourite.

We chatted with owner Michael Woolway about his famous shop and how it has changed over the years.

How long have you been operating Scales?

It was about 19 years ago we opened and business wasn't quite like it was today.

Back then we probably had about four, maybe five staff at times, but now we employ over 20, so it's been a big change.

What inspired you to open the business?

We were in the industry at the time and the opportunity arose to have a go for ourselves, so we took it and operated as two brothers with family. We worked hard and here we are today.

We all like to succeed in everything we do. We wanted to give the people what they were after and succeed in running a successful business while looking after the local people, which I think is what we've done.

What makes your fish and chips the best in the Tweed?

It's local fish - we source most of our fish and prawns locally and this is probably the best area in Australia for seafood as everyone knows, and we offer a quality product.

And of course we've got good staff and our customer service is second to none.

I was in Bunnings yesterday and a lady tapped me on the shoulder said how good our fish and chip shop is, and I believe our customer service has a lot to do with that.

What changes have you found in customer orders over the years?

In regards to cooked fish and chips, people really like family packs and things that have drinks now, whereas we never used to have that.

Nothing has changed in our quality or what we use.

As far as fresh seafood is concerned, we're selling more and more all the time and because it's fresh, local stuff I think people enjoy that.

It's a big difference compared to buying from supermarkets which have a lot of imported things, it just doesn't have the same flavour.”