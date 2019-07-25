Vowles remembers his time as a proud Seagull

OLD BOY: Adrian Vowles, assistant coach of the Jillaroos, looks on during a training session at Royal Pines resort on the Gold Coast. He will be in Tweed for Old Boys' Day on Sunday.

OLD BOY: Adrian Vowles, assistant coach of the Jillaroos, looks on during a training session at Royal Pines resort on the Gold Coast. He will be in Tweed for Old Boys' Day on Sunday. Adam Head

NOSTALGIA and fond memories about the great years of the Seagulls will be foremost in the minds of former players for this weekend's Old Boys' Day.

The annual event will be held tomorrow at the Piggabeen Sports Complex, when the Tweed Seagulls face the Mackay Cutters in round 19 of the Intrust Super Cup.

One old boy who played a significant role at the club when they were part of the Winfield Cup during the 1990s was Adrian Vowles.

Originally from Charleville, Vowles was just one of six Seagulls players during that time to play State of Origin.

As this weekend's Old Boys' Day clash approaches, Vowles said he was excited about being at the club on Sunday and reminiscing with old mates.

"I'm really looking forward to catching up with some of my former teammates at Seagulls Old Boys' Day this Sunday and watching the current crop of players take on the Mackay Cutters,” he said.

"The boys are sitting in seventh place and a win on Sunday will go a long way to making finals footy a reality this season.”

During Vowles' time with the Tweed-based club, it did not enjoy many victories.

Personally, however, he was named the club's Player of the Year in 1993, despite being in a side that contained Kevin Campion, Scott Sattler, Brent Todd and Dale Shearer.

He went on to be a part of the inaugural North Queensland Cowboys side before playing nine seasons in England.

Despite being away from the club for many years, the former State of Origin representative said he still had fond memories of his time as a Seagull.

"We had a lot of good players then who kicked on pretty well elsewhere. And even though we didn't have much success, we were really close as a playing group and a lot of us look back on it as a great time in our lives,” he said.

"At one time there were 14 of us living at the Isle of Palms Resort at Elanora, so we spent a lot of time together but trained hard and learned how to play football at a senior level.”

Kick-off for the round 19 clash between the Seagulls and Cutters will be at 2pm on Sunday.