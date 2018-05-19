Vulcans spitting straight fire

UNDEFEATED: Murwillumbah Vulcans Under 16's are tearing apart the competition.

UNDEFEATED: Murwillumbah Vulcans Under 16's are tearing apart the competition. Steve Vivian

With a percentage of a crude 586.49 after the first three rounds of season 2018, the Murwillumbah Vulcans under-16 girls are sitting atop the Northern Rivers Juniors ladder once again.

The Vulcans have torched the competition in recent history - this year's U16 group has not been beaten in more than two years.

Last Saturday's local derby against the Tweed Tigers was business as usual for the uniquely gifted and determined Vulcans as they brushed aside the Tigers by 60 points.

After the win, Vulcans coach Steve Foreman said the side had reached a supreme level of confidence.

"What we've got now is a super-strong centre line and really hungry forwards, and our backs are the most miserly in the comp,” Foreman said.

"There's a self-belief and a real buzz and an energy at training.

"During the matches you've got to see it to believe it.

"The way they mesh as a playing unit and are open to discussion and criticism means we just keep improving.”

The emergence of two young stars, Lana Lee- Johnson and Georgia Hutton, has also ensured the Vulcans remain dominant.

The two 15-year-olds were selected to the Gold Coast Suns Academy U16 Girls squad this year and have made an effort to relay the knowledge gained through their squad training back to their teammates in Murwillumbah.

"It was great to take the feedback from the Suns and put it back to the girls so we all become better players,” said Hutton, who started playing football two years ago with a little encouragement from her father, Trevor Miller, who donned the sash of the Richmond Tigers Football Club back in the 1960s.

Lee-Johnson, a Hawthorn Hawks fan who began playing when she was eight years old, said the academy was eye-opening.

"It pushed us to our very best and was really positive. Sometimes it got real intense and I almost wanted to quit, but I pushed through and we had each other, so it was good,” she said.

The pair gave a big shout-out to coach Foreman, who they said was firm but fair, always making the team better.

"We have a great coach,” said Hutton.

"He can tell us where we are going wrong, but he can then also correct our mistakes.”

While Hutton would love to play professionally, Lee-Johnson said she was weighing-up the pros and cons of a potential career in footy.

"I do want to play professionally, but there's a lot of commitment and a lot of things you can miss out on. I guess that's a choice,” Lee-Johnson said.

For now, she is just having a ball thrashing teams for the Vulcans: "It's fun as and we just smash everyone, so that's a bonus”.