WA man killed in boating mishap

7th Feb 2020 9:35 AM

A man has died after he and a colleague were tossed from their boat off the Western Australian coast.

Police say early on Friday there was an incident on Peel Inlet, south of Perth, which threw the men overboard.

Their boat continued on without them and is still to be located.

The men were rescued by another boat in the area, but one, a passenger aged in his 30s, died from his injuries.

The skipper of the vessel, aged in his 20s, is helping police with their inquiries.

boating accident perth western australia

