Wage war turns into words war for Tweed MPs

Federal member for Richmond Justine Elliot and State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest are are in a war of words.

TWEED's state and federal members are in a war of words over the proposed public service wage freeze.

State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, who said he would stand with public sector workers against the wage freeze last week, did not get the opportunity to vote on the motion to stop the wage freeze.

This is because Mr Provest is the Lower House and the motion was in the Upper House.

However, in the Lower House Mr Provest voted against a motion which had a similar clause.

The motion was put forward by Labor MP Greg Warren and had three parts to it.

One point was calling on the 'Government to abandon its public sector pay cut, which is bad for jobs, bad for small business and bad for workers across New South Wales'.

Other pointers were to 'welcome the Legislative Council's decision to overturn the Government's public sector pay cut which would have cost the Western Sydney economy $555 million' and calling 'on the Government to adopt Labor's 'Made in NSW' local procurement policy to ensure the procurement power of Government is used to support jobs in Western Sydney'.

Labor's Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot took a swing at Mr Provest slamming his vote as a 'lie and betrayal' to the workers he pledged to stand behind.

Mr Provest said Mrs Elliot was "clutching at straws".

"That vote was all about western Sydney jobs, sure, he mentioned it (the wage freeze) in his speech … MPs use their speeches to bring a lot of issues," he said.

"I voted that way because we (NSW Government) are doing a lot for western Sydney jobs with initiatives like the Badgerys Creek Airport.

"I have made how I stand very clear, I will continue to support the Tweed's frontline workers in their opposition towards a wage freeze.

"To say he (MP Warren) mentions it in a speech so I voted against it (stopping the wage freeze) is rubbish. That vote had nothing to do with the Tweed

"I suggest Justine focuses on the Tweed rather than western Sydney."