WAIT OVER: Sport returns to the Tweed

SPORTING codes across the region are keen to resume play after the NSW Government lifted COVID-19 restrictions, giving both adult community sport and under-18 competitions the go-ahead on July 1.

Cudgen Hornets Rugby League Club president Mick Channells said with half the season gone the club aimed to put together a competition of about 10 weeks and were progressing well with plans.

Mr Channells said players were looking forward to getting back on the field but they had to first complete a COVID-safe plan and gain NSW Rugby League approval.

He said during the shutdown the club had posted fitness suggestions and he expected some players to return fit and ready, while others "would be needing every bit of training they could get".

"It's the same for any player on any off-season," he said.

Cudgen ladies' league tag team is ready to go but is waiting advice on when it can begin.

Coach Letitia Kelly said the players were keen to get back into it and had been keeping up their fitness on an individual basis.

"They're missing playing the game, the camaraderie, having normality and being able to see each other," she said.

"We've been in regular contact texting but the girls are really missing each other."

Kingscliff Boxing Stables will be back in training on Monday but restrictions mean no sparring and no competitions yet.

Nick Midgley said club members were keen to be back.

He said 24 members were scheduled to attend a big event in Byron Bay but the coronavirus restrictions shut it down. They hope to hold their first event on December 6.

Pottsville Beach Tennis Club is "back on" this week but during the COVID-19 shutdown it had surprising success in tennis numbers.

Coach Lawrence Henderson said the tennis club introduced an online booking system for court hire with a key accessible with a code and players were allowed to hire the courts for one-on-one tennis with a limit of two people on the court at any time.

Mr Henderson said the club had record bookings for May.

"People just wanted to play, hit a ball. That's why it's been popular," he said.

"People are looking for ways to keep fit."

Mr Henderson said lessons had been more challenging but groups of four were initially allowed, then 10, and it was great news that people could play again within current restrictions.

Junior players have also returned to their sports.

Murwillumbah Vulcans AFL began training last Tuesday and hope to return to competition in early-to-mid July.

"We were supposed to commence in March. We've missed quite a lot," said club secretary Tanya Macdonald.

Ms Macdonald said the loss of play had meant a hit to the canteen that helped finance the club but she was grateful to sponsors for their continued support to make the sport affordable to all players.

"It's important for kids' physical and mental wellbeing to get out with peers and play sport and have fun," she said.

NSW Rugby League chief executive David Trodden said the government decision was welcome news for rugby league and all winter sports across the state and would help the community continue to heal after strict measures were introduced to control the threat of COVID-19.

Mr Trodden said training (in groups of up to 10) could begin as soon as clubs had complied with the NSWRL's COVID-19 regulations that had been developed in line with the Australian Government's "Return to Sport" framework.

Under the new restrictions, food and drink premises in stadiums will be able to open under the same requirements that apply in other food and drink premises.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on the basis of health advice, crowds could not at this point gather in the stands.

''With no vaccine and no treatment for COVID-19 there is an obligation on all of us to continue to maintain physical distancing and good hand hygiene," he said.

"The virus has not gone away."

• Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.