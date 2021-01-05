Waiter at wedding breach venue speaks

Wedding with 600-plus guests has 'done it bloody wrong': Acting NSW Premier

A waiter working at the wedding venue that was fined $5000 after management allowed more than 600 guests at a reception has revealed staff feared they would also get penalised.

Norman, who has been working at the Imperial Paradiso on Spencer Street in Fairfield for a little more than a month, said employees were incredibly concerned they would get in trouble despite having no clue management had breached restrictions until guests arrived.

"I was really worried about getting a personal fine," he told NCA NewsWire.

"I didn't know the amount of people who were coming and I don't control the number of people, I'm not a manager.

"We all knew once (we saw the guestlist) but as a normal employee if I said anything it wouldn't have worked.

"It was out of my hands."

On Monday, NSW Police confirmed the venue has been fined $5000 for allowing between 600 and 800 guests attend a wedding reception on Saturday night.

The ritzy venue is complete with a white dance floor, crystal chandeliers and holds up to 1100 people, according to the website for the operator, Paradiso Receptions.

Staff were scared they would be subject to individual fines. Picture: Supplied

Under COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday the wedding should have been limited to 350 people.

That number was tightened to just 100 on Sunday in response to the latest virus outbreaks.

Norman said everyone seemed to be having fun but as soon as police arrived managers told staff to get in the kitchen and stay there.

"The chefs were really upset too," he said.

"Even the band, I could hear them talking, and they said 'let's eat dinner and leave'."

The new details about what happened that night come after NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro warned on Monday that a breach of public health orders could have dramatic flow on effects.

Imperial Paradiso has white dance floor, crystal chandeliers and holds up to 1100 people.

"Firstly can I say when you have a deliberate act like the venue operators - normally we thank businesses that are working hand in glove with government in relation with dealing with the pandemic, in this scenario and this case we got an example of someone who's done it bloody wrong," he said.

"He puts his own business and that business's reputation at risk, the sector at risk, the broader economy and jobs, and worse the health of this state."

Mr Barilaro said he and Health Minister Brad Hazzard had discussed whether the penalty was sufficient for a business that could have made tens of thousands of dollars from holding the reception.

The incident has also left police Minister David Elliott “furious”. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

"When everyone else in your industry is actually doing the right thing, and you have decided to deliberately disobey the rules, you jeopardise more than your own business, the fine in itself is irrelevant in one way when you talk about the job losses and the impact on the economy more so the health of citizens," he said.

"So we're angry about it. We'll always reconsider what penalties look like and we haven't had such a breach, a deliberate breach, as we saw with that particular example.

"And again, it's a reminder to everybody - we just need to work together to do the right thing. But I tell you what - we'll come down hard on those who choose to be deliberate as we saw in that example."

Officers arrived at the venue just after 9pm and spoke to the 46-year-old venue operator.

He was told a large number of guests would have to leave.

"Which he complied with," police said.

The incident has also left police Minister David Elliott "furious".

"It's infuriated me; it's not that way I wanted to spend my Monday morning I can assure you," he told 2GB radio on Monday.

The wedding venue is located just 10km away from the Berala cluster where thousands of residents have been exposed to the virus.

