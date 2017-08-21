Walk with the herd for wellness at retreat

IF YOU'RE craving some focus and direction, the folk at Burringbar Equine Centre believe they might be able to help. The centre will be holding a weekend retreat for women next month.

Co-facilitator Jackie Smith said they'd offered day retreats in the past but this weekend-long escape would offer participants a more in-depth experience.

She said this would be the first weekend-long equine-assisted learning event at the site and will be aimed at "women in transition”.

"That could mean they... are feeling unsure or stuck or disillusioned or there's something they feel they just need some support with,” Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said working with untethered horses would force participants to have heightened focus and mindfulness, for their own safety and for optimal benefits from the retreat.

"We really just want to create a space that supports them to move,” she said.

"To keep yourself safe, you can't be distracted.”

Burringbar Equine Centre owner and fellow retreat facilitator Ann Poulsen said after some stressful times in her own life, it was heartwarming to help other women find calm and focus through these events.

The retreat, which can fit a maximum of 12 people, will run from September 22 to 24.

For more info email Jackie@thewisdomofthe horse.com.au, phone Ms Smith on 0420282943 or Ms Poulsen on 0421952035.