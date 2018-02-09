Walkin' the line once more

DIVERSE APPEAL: Tex Perkins will kick off his year with a gig at the Kingscliff Hotel on Friday before playing Broadwater Parklands with Jimmy Barnes on Saturday.

UPCOMING GIGS:

* Kingscliff Hotel, Friday, February 9

* Under the Southern Stars with Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Diesel, Richard Clapton, Broadwater Parklands, Saturday, February 10

* Men in Black, Twin Towns, May 26

AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter Tex Perkins could fill a festival bill with the musical incarnations he's toured and recorded in during his rocking three-decade-plus career.

From solo projects to The Cruel Sea, Tex, Don & Charlie (with Charlie Owen and Don Walker), The Dark Horses, Beasts of Bourbon, Thug, James Baker Experience, The Butcher Shop and Salamander Jim, Cookin on 3 Burners, T'n'T (with Tim Rogers), The Apes, Ladyboyz, all-star Easybeats tribute outfit Easyfever and performing as Johnny Cash, Perkins, 53, has become one of the country's most versatile artists since he started his career in 1982 fronting Brisbane cowpunk band Tex Deadly and the Dum-Dums.

The Darwin-born, Brisbane-raised former Byron Shire local, now based in Melbourne, will unveil his latest musical incarnation - an as-yet unnamed duo with Matt Walker - on the Tweed and Gold Coast this weekend when he joins Jimmy Barnes on the all-star bill of new outdoor music festival Under the Southern Stars at Broadwater Parklands.

But Tweed locals need not travel as far north as Broadwater, with Perkins set to take the stage the night before at the Kingscliff Hotel.

"This is my first gig of the year so I've completely forgotten everything but I'm ready to rip,” Perkins said.

"The Southport gig with Jimmy should be huge, but the gig at the Kingscliff Hotel the night before is the one where my new, as yet unnamed band, will be blowing a hole in the ozone layer. I've formed the new band with Matt Walker. It's a kind of swamp rock blues thing I guess - tin pan voodoo grooves and fuzz and slide guitars kinda thing. "We've got a bunch of new songs but it also allows me to play some old Cruel Sea tunes. It's that kinda thing. There will be exciting new material but don't worry, there'll be plenty of familiar stuff too.”

The gigs come ahead of a new Men in Black tour for Perkins, in his second outing in the Johnny Cash tribute show due to play at Twin Towns later this year, on May 26.

"I feel very lucky,” said Perkins of his 36-year career.

"The key to my longevity is my diversity really. Being willing to play with different bands, different people, different styles. In my years in a successful band, we all strive for that success but when you actually get it, after a while it becomes a trap because you are just doing the same thing over and over again, with the same people, the same songs. Especially if you are in a successful band, people want to hear those songs and are very reluctant to let you develop and move on.

"So I am actually creatively more satisfied and happier these days because of the diversity.”