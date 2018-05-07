Walking and talking about suicide rates

SUPPORT: Leanne Drummond is walking around Australia to raise awareness of mental health and suicide rates.

MENTAL health can be hard to talk about but for Leanne Drummond it's a matter of urgency.

On the first anniversary of her son's death last October, Ms Drummond left her home in Chillingham in the Tweed Valley to walk around Australia in a bid to raise awareness of increasing suicide rates.

Now, after 209 days of walking across the country, Ms Drummond said there's been an estimated 1672 suicides in Australia.

"I had a heart attack when I heard about his death and what became apparent to me was how I was treated with a heart issue compared to how my son was treated with mental health issues,” she said. "Suicide is the leading cause of death for men aged 16-44.”

Ms Drummond is aiming to reach Canberra by October 11 for Mental Health Day.

For more information, search for Walk For Sunshine on Facebook.

If you'd like to talk to someone, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.