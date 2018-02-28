Walking the plank in Kingy

RIDING THE WAVES: Defending champion Harley Ingleby of Emerald Beach, Coffs Harbour will be back in Kingscliff this year.

THIS year's Australian Longboard Surfing Open at Kingscliff kicks off today and runs through to Sunday, March 4. It's a bit like a club sandwich with a huge variety of events on offer.

There's a diverse range of categories from the pro guys and girls, groms to legends, retros, fluoros, noseriders, classic boards and vintage cars all rolled into four days of surfing nostalgia that's both colourful and highly entertaining.

Massive Mahalo to the Big Kahuna himself, event organiser and promoter Sean McKeown who has turned this event into one Australia's premier longboard competitions and more.

"We originally located to Kingscliff in 2008 as the Malfunction, the iconic longboard contest, from Rainbow Bay,” said the enduring McKeown, once a top-rated longboarder himself who prides himself on running a festival style event that can cater for everyone.

"In 2012 we rebranded the event as the Australian Longboard Surfing Open so this is our seventh year.”

Kingscliff is internationally famous for world champions like 1964 Phyllis O'Donnell, six times winner Stephanie Gilmore and 80s punk band the Sunnyboys and now McKeown's event has more than found its rightful place in the laidback community village ambience of Kingy.

"The first year we turned up at Kingscliff, we were greeted by a 4-6ft easterly swell, offshore winds and sunshine,” McKeown said. "The event was an instant success.

"The break itself is a natural headland that provides for a long sandy bottom point that gives longboarders a chance to complete a series of different manoeuvres as the wave runs along the point.”

In terms of competition, this year is shaping up as one of the best.

Current world champions and defending champions will be on show and the talent is stacked to the rafters with the biggest star-studded line-up in the event's 10-year history.

Three-time world men's champion and current number one Taylor Jensen of Huntington Beach is back again.

Jensen is married to Nava Young, a longboard competitor herself and the youngest daughter of former world champion Nat Young.

The Jensen family spend half their year living at Angourie, Yamba and are never too far away from the longboard action.

Arguably one of the best new longboard talents to enter is Hawaii's latest women's champion, 18-year old Honolua Blomfield.

It's the young wahine's third visit to Kingscliff but she is yet to win an Australian Longboard Surfing Open title.

Both Jensen and Blomfield recently won the 2017 World Professional WSL Longboard titles at Riyue, China in November.

Defending event champions in the men's and women's Harley Ingleby of Emerald Beach, Coffs Harbour and Japan's Natsumi Taoka are back again.

Since 2012 there have been only two names on the winner's trophy, two-time WSL World Champ Harley Ingleby in 2013 and 2017 and three time world champ Californian Taylor Jensen who has won it 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016.