Whites Road resident Tracey McCain saw her propety saved after a change in wind direction meant her property was nearly engulfed in flames.
Whites Road resident Tracey McCain saw her propety saved after a change in wind direction meant her property was nearly engulfed in flames.
Environment

WALL OF FIRE: Family's horrific night

Susanna Freymark
by
14th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
THREE times the McCains were asked to leave their New Italy home.

Three times they insisted on staying.

Even when a wall of billowing smoke and flames as high as the trees was at the border of their property on Tuesday, Tracey McCain and her husband stayed.

"It was horrific," Ms McCain said.

There were three choppers and two bulldozers here as well as fire trucks and a fire unit from Parks and Wildlife, she said.

The McCain's are determined to protect their uninsured home that they have lived in since March, having come from drought stricken Tamworth.

Ms McCain's father bought the house and she is prepared to defend it at all costs.

Yesterday, five fire trucks and a police car were at the house.

"They've been here all night," Ms McCain said.

 

Woodburn RFS were at the property until 2am, she said.

"I cooked them a roast dinner."

She made them steak sandwiches for lunch and cakes during the day.

She was very upset about the wall of fire that could have been so much worse and reckons cooking for the fireys helped calm her down.

Yesterday, the fire had swung around in the wind and smoke swirled through the tall trees on the property.

In the paddock, surveying the fire, Ms McCain chatted to the RFS, her five small dogs playing at her feet, and she appeared calm after the previous day's firestorm.

Ross Hansen from Woodburn RFS was at the scene and emphasised that the New Italy fire never crossed the highway despite reports to the contrary.

He encouraged people to join the RFS.

"It doesn't have to be fire-fighting, we need caterers, radio operators, aviation operators and transport," Mr Hansen said.

Call the main RFS number at Casino 6663 0000.

Lismore Northern Star

