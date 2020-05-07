Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ex-Wallaby David Croft and his wife Liberty have come up with a naughty idea to stop the spread of coronavirus, and brighten up the world at the same time.
Ex-Wallaby David Croft and his wife Liberty have come up with a naughty idea to stop the spread of coronavirus, and brighten up the world at the same time.
Business

Footballer's eyebrow-raising sanitiser branding

by Thomas Morgan
7th May 2020 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR a former Wallabies player and his wife, a sense of humour might be the best medicine for getting through these dark times.

David and Liberty Croft, who live in the leafy Brisbane suburb of Clayfield, last week launched their new hand sanitiser brand, Handjob (or alternatively packaged as just HJ.).

The aim of the cheeky title, dreamt up by Liberty, was to bring a smile to people's faces while also bringing a sustainable alternative to the industry.

"(Liberty) is the brains behind it all, she always sees the positive in things," he said of the name.

"She said we should have fun with it, hence the name Handjob was born."

Mr Croft, who has been running hygiene supply company Croft Group for five years, managed to take the product from idea to market in just three weeks.

Ex-Wallaby David Croft and wife Lib Croft, have started a new 'affordable' hand sanitiser brand known as Handjob. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Ex-Wallaby David Croft and wife Lib Croft, have started a new 'affordable' hand sanitiser brand known as Handjob. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"We were exposed to hospitality, leisure - one of our biggest customers is a large gym chain nationally and they shut down, so I feared for the worst," he said of the impact coronavirus had on his business.

"Through an opportunity of sourcing a constant supply of ethanol, we decided to launch this business."

Handjob, which has an 80 per cent ethanol content in line with World Health Organisation recommendations, comes in environmentally sustainable packaging, which Mr Croft said was an issue important to his wife.

"The amount of single-use 500mL or 250mL bottles coming from China every day is concerning," he said.

"Part of our offering is a one-litre pouch refill, which are made of aluminium," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Wallaby's eyebrow-raising sanitiser branding

coronavirus david croft editors picks handjob hand sanitiser health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Decision handed down on opening beach car parks

        premium_icon BREAKING: Decision handed down on opening beach car parks

        News Rolling coverage of today's ordinary Tweed Shire Council meeting which will discuss the possible extended closure of beach side car parks

        Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

        premium_icon Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

        News Co-accused in high-profile drug bust appeals bail refusal

        Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        premium_icon Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        Entertainment THE festival’s insurers have advised their claim is “moving forward”.

        Tour operator reveals future of whale watching this season

        premium_icon Tour operator reveals future of whale watching this season

        Business Restrictions have made it impossible to operate tours