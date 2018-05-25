Wally the wonderdog of Murwillumbah

THANKS EVERYONE: Wally and Pavlos Kaleyias want to say thank you to the community for finding Wally after he went missing.

THANKS EVERYONE: Wally and Pavlos Kaleyias want to say thank you to the community for finding Wally after he went missing. Richard Mamando

WHEN Wally the dog went missing earlier this month, the Murwillumbah community spent night and day looking for him.

Now that he's been found, Wally and his owner Pavlos Kaleyias, want to say thank you by inviting the community to shake hands (and paws) with Wally at Budd Park on Saturday, May 26.

After Mr Kaleyias realised his beloved pet was missing on Tuesday, May 8, he quickly took to social media to see if anyone had seen Wally.

"He got into the big city with cars and he's not used to that sort of thing, someone tried to look at his tag but he got a bit spooked and went under a car, luckily he didn't get too injured," he said.

"He had a bad scratch on his right hind leg. A week ago a lady was walking at the Brothers Football Club and saw Wally. She walked towards Wally and got him."

Each post on Murwillumbah Matters attracted hundreds of people offering support, and when Mr Kaleyias posted that Wally had been found everyone was ecstatic.

"He's the famous dog of Murwillumbah," Mr Kaleyias said.

"The eight days Wally was missing, people were encouraging me. We even had people from Tasmania and Sydney messaging me.

"We're going to say thank you to the community.

"I'm going to have Wally at the park and he will shake your hand."

WHEN: Saturday, May 26 between 10am-noon

WHERE: Budd Park, Murwillumbah