Walters unveils Maroons team but No.1 question remains

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has named two State of Origin debutants in his side for next week's series decider in Sydney.

On the back of Queensland's 38-6 thumping in Origin 2, Walters was rocked by the news superstar Kalyn Ponga will miss Game Three with a calf injury.

Dragons playmaker Corey Norman and Storm forward Christian Welch have officially been named to make their Maroons debuts at ANZ Stadium.

The Courier-Mail last night revealed Norman had won his maiden Queensland call-up but whether he lines up at fullback remains to be seen with Cameron Munster another option to wear the No.1 jumper at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on Wednesday week.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters. Picture: Getty Images

Welch's selection comes following the axing of props Dylan Napa and Jarrod Wallace, with Brisbane's Joe Ofahengaue returning from injury.

QUEENSLAND TEAM FOR ORIGIN III

Will Chambers

Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

David Fifita

Dane Gagai

Matt Gillett

Tim Glasby

Ben Hunt

Felise Kaufusi

Moses Mbye

Josh McGuire

Michael Morgan

Cameron Munster

Corey Norman

Corey Oates

Joe Ofahengaue

Josh Papalii

Christian Welch