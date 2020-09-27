Walters v Green: Broncos choose Seibold replacement

Kevin Walters is set to be unveiled as Brisbane's new coach with the Queensland Rugby League declaring the Maroons mentor is the man to rebuild the Broncos.

The Broncos board will meet on Monday to decide between Walters and Paul Green with a view to a formal announcement on Anthony Seibold's successor by Wednesday.

The Courier-Mail understands Walters will edge out Green to clinch his Broncos coaching dream - two years after the devastation of missing out to Seibold.

Walters is due to preside over the Maroons' Origin campaign in November, but QRL bosses held a board meeting on Friday to discuss a Plan B, believing they are about to lose their coach to the Broncos.

The Broncos are expected to unveil Kevin Walters as the man to replace Anthony Seibold for the 2021 season. Picture: AAP.

The prospect of losing Walters just five weeks out from Origin I would be a blow for the Maroons, but Queensland hierarchy will not stand in the way of 'Kevvie' leading a Red Hill revolution.

"I'm confident Kevin will be announced as the Broncos coach because I believe he is the best man for the job," QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said.

"It's always been my view that Kevin should coach the Broncos.

"Given the parlous state of the culture at the Broncos, Kevin is the man to turn that club around.

"It's my understanding the Broncos will make an announcement midweek.

"We have a big Origin series coming up, but the reality is we don't want to stand in the way of Kevin because he should have been appointed Broncos coach two years ago."

The Broncos narrowed their decision down to two men, with Paul Green going head-to-head with Walters. Picture: Getty Images.



The Broncos board are seriously considering the merits of Green.

It is understood the former Cowboys coach was excellent in his interview, impressing Brisbane's executive with the detail of his presentation and how he articulated his plan to turn the Broncos around.

But Walters remains in the box seat. There is a view his status as a 241-game Broncos legend can heal and harmonise a club in crisis following the first wooden-spoon finish in Brisbane's 32-year history.

Another major factor is his 30-year relationship with Storm super coach Craig Bellamy, who is in talks with Brisbane bosses to take on a coaching director's role from 2022.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris confirmed a decision on Brisbane's coach is imminent.

"We have completed the interviews with Paul and Kevin - there won't be a second round of interviews," he said.

"The board will now consider the merits of both candidates. Everyone knows it's a two-horse race and we will make a decision shortly.

"Both men interviewed very well so whichever way we go, we will be very happy with our choice."

Kevin Walters has declared he won’t abandon the Maroons ahead of the Origin series in November. Picture: Annette Dew.



Broncos board member Darren Lockyer said Brisbane's next coach must build strong bonds with the playing group, whose confidence has been shattered by this year's collapse.

"Empathy is vital for a coach," he said. "Not everyone is the same and you have to tailor your approach to each individual.

"Our head coach has to have that emotional awareness and stability and also understand the importance for some fun among all the hard work."

While the QRL is ready to release Walters, Hatcher urged the Broncos not to run roughshod over the Maroons.

"Kevin is contracted with us until the end of 2021 and there are a few permutations we have discussed," he said.

"If we are given an ultimatum by the Broncos that Kevin can't have anything to do with Origin this year, then it creates some real issues.

"I know with Kevin's passion for the Maroons, he won't want to just walk out and leave Queensland without a coach for this year's series.

"We are very open to negotiation if Kevin was appointed Broncos coach, but no-one should issue an ultimatum to us.

"We've heard nothing from Brisbane at this stage, but we're as prepared as we can be in the event that Kevin is appointed Broncos coach."

