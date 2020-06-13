Want to take your dog out for a puppacino? Read this first

Thanks to the latest round of virus restrictions easing, four-legged friends may now be able to make a return to venues.

FOR Rochedale South family Fiona, Solomon and Xander Box, last Saturday was a special occasion - it was the first time they had been out for a meal as a family since the COVID-19 shutdown began in mid-March.

They went to Little Black Pug Cafe on Logan Rd Mount Gravatt, where owner Louise Day was having a special day too - thanks to eased Stage 2 virus restrictions, it was the first day since the shutdown that customers could bring their dogs to the cafe.

This is because under the amended Stage 2 restrictions, which came into effect last Friday (June 5) for venues with an approved COVID Safe Industry Plan, cafes and restaurants can now seat up to 20 customers per dining area, up from 20 in the entire venue.

Little Black Pug Cafe, Logan Road Mount Gravatt. Fiona, Xander (3) and Solomon Box enjoy breakfast at the Little Black Pug cafe. Saturday June 6, 2020. Picture: Renae Droop

Ms Daly said this vital change means they are now able to sit 20 customers in their inside seating area and 12 in their al fresco area, which is dog-friendly.

For a cafe which bills itself as providing food for "humans and dogs", it's a big deal and Ms Daly is optimistic the change will pave a way for cafes and restaurants to get back to profitability.

Little Black Pug Cafe, Logan Road Mount Gravatt. Danielle Kogler with her one-year-old american staffy 'Murray' enjoy a coffee at the cafe. Saturday June 6 2020. Picture: Renae Droop

Xander Box, meanwhile, is just concerned about the extra friends he gets to play with.

"He loves animals," mum Fiona said. "He likes to be able to play with them. We don't have a dog, so this is a way to have a dog without having one."

Other cafes in Brisbane are also seeing a return of the four-legged customers.

Moorooka favourite Todd & Pup says they even have a special "doggy menu" to satisfy their clientele.

"Bookings need to be made via our 'book now' button on our Facebook page," owner Kate Whitlock said.

"Right now we ask for a $20 spend per head for all bookings until restrictions are eased and bookings are for one hour."

