Waratahs, Tweed sides dominate hockey finals

Daniel McKenzie
| 7th Jun 2017 1:11 PM
Waratah Falcons celebrate their 5-3 grand final win over Glee in the combined Tweed Border Hockey and Far North Coast Hockey Cup
Waratah Falcons celebrate their 5-3 grand final win over Glee in the combined Tweed Border Hockey and Far North Coast Hockey Cup

WARATAH Falcons capped off a big grand final weekend for Tweed sides in the combined women's Far North Coast and Tweed Border Hockey Association title.

Tweed sides also produced three other reasons to smile, with all Tweed sides securing wins over their southern counterparts.

The Falcons played Lismore Glee and proved too strong, with goals to Candis Henry, Ebony Young, Bobbie Philip, Amy Paron and Chloe Sadler securing the shield with a 5-3 win.

In a second play-off, Casuarina hit the back of the net 10 times to thrash Lismore 10-nil.

On the road in Lismore, Murwillumbah defeated Ballina 3-1 and in the fourth play-off, Kingscliff defeated East Lismore 1-nil.

The final's produced entertaining hockey with 23 goals scored in four games, with Tweed sides' dominant, underpinned by Waratahs, Casuarina and Murwillumbah all going through the combined season undefeated. Waratahs had all wins, while Casuarina and Kingscliff both had draws.

In the men's, Murwillumbah played their best game of the season to come away with a 3-nil win over Kingscliff.

Murwillumbah's Michael Hall, new recruit Adam Grill and Luke Iwanuscha all scored in a win where the side found strong form, with Kyle Prestwich and Adam Grill both dominant in the win.

In the other game for the round, Waratah Bobcats and Casuarina fought out a tough match despite Waratahs coming a way with a 5-1 win.

Tim Willis opened the scoring for Waratahs in the first half, before the flood gates opened in the second with four more goals from Dwayne Newell, Josh Nowlan, Luke Catrell and Tim Willis.

Following a Queens Birthday weekend bye, Tweed's men's and women's sides will play a round against Gold Coast Hockey Association teams.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  casuarina hockey kingscliff sport tweed border hockey tweed border hockey association tweed sport waratah

