Waratahs warning as finals picture takes shape

Tweed and Lismore combined hockey competition sides fought out a final round before grand final day, with Waratah Falcons stamping themselves as a premiership favourite.

The Falcons dominated with a 7-0 win over Ballina. Emily Hetherington scored four goals after Tariny Prichard (two) got the scoring under way. Bobbie Philip also scored to give Waratahs 24 goals in their last four games. In other games, Jo Tunstall, Erica Wells, Ciara Laybutt and Ella Shultz all scored second half goals to guide Kingscliff to a 5-1 win against East Lismore.

Murwillumbah's Natasha Wyborn netted three consecutive goals to give Murwillumbah a 4-0 win over Northern Star after Shari East opened the scoring for the Tweed side. Casuarina's Keely Muray (three) and Ella and Savannah Fitzpatrick (two) were dominant to give the Sharks a 6-2 win over Glee. Mullumbimby Suns had the bye.

In this weekend's women's grand final day, Waratah Falcons play Glee; Casuarina play Northern Star; Murwillumbah play Ballina and Kingscliff plays East. At time of print, the final draw, times and venues was not available.

In the men's draw, the Waratahs sent a warning to their counterparts with two big wins over the weekend.

In a double header, the side thumped Murwillumbah on Friday night, before edging out Casuarina 3-2 on Saturday.

In other games, Casuarina were equally impressive, notching up another win with a 7-2 drubbing of Murwillumbah. Joe Sandor scored a triple, while Oli Conroy netted twice. Alex Barns and Mathew Bartell rounded out the scoring.

Women's league final ladder:

Waratah Falcons

Casuarina

Murwillumbah

Kingscliff

Mullumbimby

Glee

Northern Star

Ballina

East Lismore