Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zika virus aedes aegypti mosquito Dengue fever chikungunya human skin
Zika virus aedes aegypti mosquito Dengue fever chikungunya human skin
Health

Warning as dengue fever outbreak spreads

by Janelle Miles
9th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUBLIC health authorities are still trying to contain first dengue fever outbreak in a Queensland city since the 1950s, with 13 cases and counting confirmed.

Health authorities describe all of the cases involved in the outbreak as physically well.

They all have connections to the North Rockhampton areas of Park Avenue and Kawana.

More than 1000 properties in the region have been inspected as part of ongoing dengue control measures, with 100 of those found to have dengue mosquitoes, which bite during daylight hours.

The Aedes aegypti mosquitor carries dengue fever.
The Aedes aegypti mosquitor carries dengue fever.

"Any outbreak that involves locally-acquired cases is concerning," Dr Hugo said.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service's Paul Florian said recent weather conditions had been supportive for the dengue mosquito, scientifically known as the Aedes aegypti, to continue to breed.

"A house-to-house inspection program has been conducted with an aim to reduce the breeding of mosquitoes, including the placing of traps to attract adult mosquitoes and to break the larval cycle," Mr Florian said.

"Recent inspections are still identifying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Environmental health officers will be revisiting places and resetting traps. This will continue in coming weeks."

dengue fever health queensland rockhampton

Top Stories

    How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

    premium_icon How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

    Council News TWEED Shire Council's legal advice in relation to the Tweed Valley Hospital Project has been made available to the public

    • 9th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    premium_icon ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    Offbeat A split second decision has seen two women inked for life

    • 9th Jul 2019 6:11 AM
    Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    premium_icon Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    Rugby League Seagulls and airport agree to new deal.

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
    Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    premium_icon Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    Crime Northern Rivers man shocked to learn of his own behaviour