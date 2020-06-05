Warning before double demerits kick in

Double demerits will be in force tonight across NSW and the ACT, ahead of the first long weekend since COVID-19 restrictions eased.

The double demerit period will start at 12.01am on Friday and will run until 11.59pm on Monday.

NSW Police have also recommenced Random Breath Tests (RBT) and Roadside Drug Tests (RDT) ahead of the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

There was a significant drop in testing after new precautionary measures were introduced in March to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

With an increasing number of vehicles on the road and the recent easing of restrictions in NSW allowing more people at licenced venues, police across the state have resumed RBT and RDT operations.

RBT and RDT operations will return to normal across NSW ahead of the long weekend.

This weekend police will be targeting speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences; all of which will attract double demerit points.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, has sent out a stern warning to "selfish" and "irresponsible" drivers.

"We've had bushfires, flooding and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic so we understand that people are keen to travel regionally to stimulate the local economy, particularly over the long weekend," Mr Corboy said.

"However, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel and flagrantly flout the law. The road rules have not changed, and we make no apologies for stopping selfish road users whose irresponsible driving put themselves and others at risk.

"The message is clear - if your driving puts you or others at risk, you will be stopped, and you will face the consequences of your actions."

Anyone caught using their phone illegally could cop a massive 10 demerit points and a $344 fine. Picture: Damian Shaw

The higher penalties mean if you are caught using your phone behind the wheel this holiday period you'll cop 10 demerit points along with a $344 fine in NSW.

Not wearing a seat belt is six demerit points and a $344 fine. This jumps up to 12 demerit points when driving with two or more unrestrained passengers and can result in a fine of up to $1449.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said any dangerous behaviour on the roads this weekend will not be tolerated.

"With the easing of restrictions on travel and going out to support restaurants and pubs ahead of the Queen's Birthday long weekend, the community is understandably itching to return to some form of normalcy," Mr Elliott said.

"Irresponsible or reckless behaviour that endangers others will not be tolerated - there's no excuse for not abiding by the road rules. The community has already been through enough already - we've had enough trauma."

