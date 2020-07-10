Warning for Tweed motorists ahead of weekend

Police at the QLD border checking people before they enter the state. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

THOSE travelling on the Pacific Motorway near Tweed Heads are advised of traffic pain continuing into the weekend.

Transport for NSW issued a warning this afternoon that traffic in the area is expected to increase as a result of school holidays and the reopening of the Queensland border.

A spokeswoman said travellers should allow for extra time when planning travel this weekend and during the school holiday period, and consider alternative routes via Summerland Way from Grafton or Casino.

“Motorists should also be aware of continued changes along the Pacific Highway between Ballina and Woodburn as part of the progress to upgrade the highway upgrade,” the spokeswoman said.

“It’s important to be well rested before you start your journey, plan regular breaks, share the driving if possible and recognise the warning signs of fatigue.

“If you feel tired while driving or experience any of the early warning signs such as yawning, restlessness or sore eyes, pull over in a safe place and have a rest.

“Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.”

Electronic message signs will be on the highway providing delay information advising of any congestion.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.