WARNING: List of Tweed road closures due to weather

AS RAIN continued to buffet the Tweed, many roads are flooding.

According to the Tweed Shire Council's emergency dashboard these roads were observed as being closed and needing caution at 11.20am today.

CLOSED

Bilambil Rd, Bilambil

Clothiers Creek Rd east of M1

Cobaki Rd

Peninsula St

Recreation St

Round Mountain Rd

Urliup Rd

Wooyung Rd

CAUTION

Boyds Bay Bridge, Tweed Heads

Crystal Creek-RMS

Cudgera Creek Rd

Dulguigan Rd

Hogans Rd

Numinbah Rd at Pat Smiths Crossing

Sleepy Hollow Rd

Tamarind Ave

Tweed Valley Way, Condong

For more information see emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au/.