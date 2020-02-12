WARNING: List of Tweed road closures due to weather
AS RAIN continued to buffet the Tweed, many roads are flooding.
According to the Tweed Shire Council's emergency dashboard these roads were observed as being closed and needing caution at 11.20am today.
CLOSED
Bilambil Rd, Bilambil
Clothiers Creek Rd east of M1
Cobaki Rd
Peninsula St
Recreation St
Round Mountain Rd
Urliup Rd
Wooyung Rd
CAUTION
Boyds Bay Bridge, Tweed Heads
Crystal Creek-RMS
Cudgera Creek Rd
Dulguigan Rd
Hogans Rd
Numinbah Rd at Pat Smiths Crossing
Sleepy Hollow Rd
Tamarind Ave
Tweed Valley Way, Condong
For more information see emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au/.