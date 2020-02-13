WARNING: List of Tweed road closures due to weather

TORRENTIAL rain on the Tweed overnight has caused many roads to flood.

According to the Tweed Shire Council's emergency dashboard these roads were observed as being closed and needing caution at 9am today.

<<READ MORE WEATHER COVERAGE HERE>>

CLOSED

Clothiers Creek Rd East of the M1 - water over the road near Watty Bishop Rd

Cobaki Rd Piggabeen - water over the road, do not cross

Crabbes Creek Rd - water over the road

Hogans Rd - water over road about 200m south of Gumbleton Rd

Pottsville Road - water over road

Stokers Road - road flooded, do not cross

Tom Merchant Drive - water over road

Tweed Valley Way - road closed both directions

Dulguigan Rd - Water encroaching road, drive with caution

For more information see emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au/.