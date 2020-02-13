WARNING: List of Tweed road closures due to weather
TORRENTIAL rain on the Tweed overnight has caused many roads to flood.
According to the Tweed Shire Council's emergency dashboard these roads were observed as being closed and needing caution at 9am today.
<<READ MORE WEATHER COVERAGE HERE>>
CLOSED
Clothiers Creek Rd East of the M1 - water over the road near Watty Bishop Rd
Cobaki Rd Piggabeen - water over the road, do not cross
Crabbes Creek Rd - water over the road
Hogans Rd - water over road about 200m south of Gumbleton Rd
Pottsville Road - water over road
Stokers Road - road flooded, do not cross
Tom Merchant Drive - water over road
Tweed Valley Way - road closed both directions
Dulguigan Rd - Water encroaching road, drive with caution
For more information see emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au/.