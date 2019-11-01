Menu
The ATO is warning people about this scam. Picture: ATO
Warning over tax return scam

1st Nov 2019 3:18 PM

The ATO is warning people to watch out for another scam.

Scammers are sending text messages to people asking them to click on a link to update their details in myGov.

If people click on the link in this scam, it will take them to a fake myGov impersonation website.

 

 

The ATO says the website instructs users to login to what looks like their myGov account.

It then asks them to update their bank and credit card details.

The ATO warns do not click on these links and do not disclose the information requested.

"The ATO will never send an email or SMS asking you to access online services via a hyperlink," it says.

The ATO is warning people about this scam. Picture: ATO

"All online management of your tax affairs should be carried out in ATO online services accessed through your genuine myGov account."

People can sign into their myGov account at my.gov.au.

You can make your account more secure by opting to receive a security code via SMS.

It's the latest in a string of scams related to the ATO.

In August scammers were sending text messages to people asking them to click on a link and provide personal identifying information to receive a tax refund.

Earlier this year the ATO issued an urgent warning for a scam being emailed around the country containing convincing myGov branding.

The fake email said the recipient was owed money in taxes and directed the reader to fill out an application form.

