Warning over Woolworths grocery scam

Woolworths shoppers are being warned to watch out for a scam running through a fake fan page that offers users free groceries for a year.

The Woolworths Fans page has more than 25,500 followers and constantly posts fake offers for free groceries.

The page's latest post was uploaded on Sunday and read: "For our birthday, we have decided to give one person who shares and comments 'Done' below by June 27th one year of free groceries!"

The post has racked up over 1700 comments full of hopeful social media users informing they had shared the page and tagging friends and family.

Thousands of people comment on posts like this in the hope of winning free groceries. Picture: Woolworths Fans/Facebook

Unfortunately, this offer isn't real, and the fan page has no affiliation with Woolworths at all.

The page makes offers like this for amazing prizes in exchange for shares and likes every few months.

Each time thousands of people fall for the trick and like and share the post.

When the date rolls around when a winner is meant to be chosen, it is common for the page to post an announcement saying the person who won couldn't claim their prize.

"The winnеᴦ of the year of free groceries has not responded so we will be giving it out to a fan who shaᴦеs and comments by Friday," one of these posts read.

One post from May 15 offering $500 and "surprise gift box" got over 16,000 comments and the same amount of shares.

A few social media users have caught on to the phishing scam and are trying to warn others against falling for it.

This post had over 16,000 comments from people who had fallen for the fake offer. Picture: Woolworths Fans/Facebook

"Woolworths Fans page is a scam so please stop liking and sharing guys, you will NOT win a year's worth of groceries," one person wrote on Facebook

"SCAM ALERT If you see a post that woolworths are giving away a years worth of Groceries posted by 'woolworths fans' it is a SCAM," another said.

Others couldn't believe the page hadn't been shut down by Facebook and urged people to report it.

A Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au they had known about the page for some time and had been in contact with Facebook to have it taken down as quickly as possible.

"We can confirm that this is not an authorised Woolworths Facebook page and is not affiliated with us in any way," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage our customers to be vigilant of online phishing scams, which seek to imitate well-known brands to collect personal information."

Woolworths wants customers to be aware it would never ask for their personal or banking details in unsolicited communications.

"We report scams to the ACCC's SCAM Watch and regularly update our Scam Alerts page on our website to help keep customers secure online," the spokesperson said.

HOW TO SPOT A PHISHING SCAM

A phishing scam is a type of email or alert that will attempt to trick you into giving out your personal or financial information.

One of the common ways this is done is by asking you to enter a competition or claiming you have won a prize and you need to add in you personal details to receive it.

This is an example of the type of email or alert scammers may use. Picture: Woolworths/Facebook

Woolworths is urging customers to stay vigilant. Picture: Woolworths/Facebook

Others may ask you to click on a link to fill out a survey that contain attachments you weren't expecting.

"Phishing messages are designed to look genuine and often copy the format used by the organisation the scammer is pretending to represent, including their branding and logo," Scam Watch notes.

"They will take you to a fake website that looks like the real deal, but has a slightly different address."

If you hand over any of your personal details the scammer can then use this to carry out fraudulent activities like accessing your bank account and stealing money from you.