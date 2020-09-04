WARNING: Safety first on boats this Father’s Day weekend

Marine Rescue NSW received 52 calls for help across the state last weekend.

ARE you going out on a boat trip with your family to celebrate Father’s Day?

Rescue NSW undertook 52 rescue operations across the state last weekend, many of which could have been avoided.

Waterways expected to be busier than usual with families this week, making the most of forecast fine weather.

Marine Rescue NSW operations manager, Andrew Cribb, said safety was paramount.

“Having you and your boat well prepared can make all the difference if there’s an emergency out on the water,” Mr Cribb said.

“Before heading out, make sure your boat’s in good repair, your engine’s been recently serviced and your battery’s in good condition.

Have a full tank of fuel and carry some extra fuel on-board.

Mr Cribb said everyone on board must wear a lifejacket and operators must log on with Marine Rescue on VHF Channel 16 or the free MarineRescue app, “so our volunteers can be quickly on the scene to rescue you if you find yourself in trouble on the water.”