WARNING: Scammers pretending to raise funds for MND research

RESIDENTS are being warned to be wary of scammers pretending to fundraise for Banora Point firefighters.

The local firefighters are raising money for MND research ahead of climbing more than 1500 stairs wearing 20kg of firefighting gear, including breathing apparatus, at the Sydney Tower Eye on Saturday.

A Facebook post by the firies this morning said they had received reports of scammers door knocking in Banora Point and Tweed and asking people to donate.

"These people aren't affiliated with us at all," the post said.

"We have not done any door knocking for fundraising.

"If you have been scammed, please report any information you have about the scammers to crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"If you are approached by someone claiming to be a part of the firies climb for MND fundraiser, please turn them down politely and ring police immediately on 000.

"Our firies will not be taking any further donations in person.

"Donations for our climb will now only be available online via the GoFundraise link on our Facebook page."

To donate, visit the Banora Point FRNSW fundraising page.