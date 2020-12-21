Menu
A deceased whale is removed from Redcliff beach. Photo: Geoff Stubbings
News

WARNING: Swimmers urged to stay away as whale washes up

Adam Hourigan
21st Dec 2020 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
AUTHORITIES are warning people not to go in the water near Red Cliff and Lake Arragan after a whale washed up on the beach last week.

A spokeswoman for the National Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed a whale carcass washed ashore near Brooms Head last Wednesday.

"The carcass was in an advanced stage of decomposition and National Parks and Wildlife Service was unable to identify the species of the deceased whale," she said.

A deceased whale is removed from Red Cliff beach. Photo: Geoff Stubbings
"A joint operation between Crown Lands and National Parks and Wildlife Service successfully removed the carcass from the beach on Thursday, December 17."

An excavator was used to move the 1.7 tonne carcass away from the beach due to its proximity to the popular Red Cliff visitor precinct.

It was transported to a local disposal site for burial.

"Visitors are advised not to swim, snorkel or scuba dive at the beaches adjacent to Red Cliff and Lake Arragan campgrounds. NPWS has erected warning signs in these locations, which will remain in place until Thursday December 24," the spokeswoman said.

"NPWS asks members of the public to report sighting of marine mammals, particularly those in distress, injured or deceased, to NPWS on 1300-0-PARKS or ORRCA on 02 9415 3333."

