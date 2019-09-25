Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WARNING: Woman ripped off in eBay scam

25th Sep 2019 7:49 AM

A NORTHERN Rivers woman has lost $400 in an eBay scam, and now police are warning others to be vigilant.

On Tuesday a local person received a phone call from a scammer with an Indian accent, who said he was from eBay Australia.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the woman's eBay account was compromised.

"During the call the scammer accessed the victim's eBay account then obtained her banking details," he said.

"The victim realised she was being scammed and closed down her computer, but the scammer was quick enough to withdraw about $400 from her account via a Western Union transfer.

"Police checks on the phone number show a large volume of eBay scams have been reported through this number; it appears to be a third party phone number routed from overseas.

"Please be aware of this scam.

"Reputable companies simply do not operate like this.

"Further, they will never ask for payment via Western Union or iTunes cards."

More Stories

ebay richmond police district scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ute flips after colliding with parked car at Banora Point

    premium_icon Ute flips after colliding with parked car at Banora Point

    News the driver was able to exit the ute themselves before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

    ‘We’re not closing’: Anxious wait for RSL site answer

    premium_icon ‘We’re not closing’: Anxious wait for RSL site answer

    Business Southport RSL club bosses are anxiously waiting

    Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    premium_icon Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    News Family grieve for young Ballina man killed in head-on collision

    Tweed Museum will close for new display to be built

    premium_icon Tweed Museum will close for new display to be built

    Council News Scheduled to open in January, the Land, Life, Culture, will be a new and...