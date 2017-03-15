Warnings of heavy rain and possible flash flooding

Heavy rain makes for testing conditions on Tweed Heads roads.

TWEED residents could experience heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding with storms forecast to dump 24-hour totals of more than 100mm.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology warning, issued at 9.32am, tips rain and thunderstorms could affect people from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie.

A flood warning has been issued for the Brunswick River Catchment at Mullumbimby (sourced BoM website) Bureau of Meteorology

Currently, the heaviest rain is located on radar near Goonengerry in Northern Rivers, to the southwest of Mullumbimby, which has reported 156 mm in the last three hours.

The deluge prompted a flood warning for the Brunswick River catchment at Mullumbimby.

The river is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.50 m) early Wednesday afternoon at Federation Bridge.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm AEDT Wednesday.

Warnings are also available through TV and radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218.

The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.