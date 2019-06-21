Warrant issued after neglect accused fails to front court

Police arrested a man and woman in May over the alleged serious abuse and neglect of a young girl.

Police arrested a man and woman in May over the alleged serious abuse and neglect of a young girl.

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a woman facing serious child neglect allegations.

The Queensland woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was expected to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

But there had been no appearance from the 24-year-old or any lawyer on her behalf when her matter was mentioned before the court at 3pm.

The Labrador resident, charged with failing to provide for a child causing danger of death and concealing a child abuse offence, had previously been granted bail.

The court heard the case was adjourned to this week to allow the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider whether it would take carriage of the matter.

DPP prosecutor Andrew Horowitz confirmed his department had elected to prosecute the matter.

When asked by Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy whether he would like an arrest warrant to be issued, Mr Horowitz said he did.

The woman was arrested along with a 39-year-old man as a result of a Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigation.

Police will allege they were notified after a 23-month-old girl was presented to Maclean District Hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 12 this year.

Doctors allegedly informed police the girl had suffered a "catastrophic brain injury” and she remained in a critical condition at the time of the pair's arrest.

Police have alleged the man injured the child at a holiday rental home north-east of Grafton and that medical attention was only sought three days later.

The man was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, acting with intent to pervert the course of justice and failing to provide for a child causing danger of death.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.