Warriors, Avatars take a step to finals

NETBALL: The race to the finals is on, with the top five teams in the Tweed Netball Association duelling it out to crown a champion in 2019.

After all 10 Division 1 sides faced each other, the competition has been split in half for the remainder of the year.

Sharpshooter Warriors, Kingscliff Avatars, SCU 1, Wildcats Bobcats and Sharpshooter Sharpies are now in the hunt for the semi-finals spots at the end of the season.

Each side will face off with the fifth placed team at the end of the round-robin being eliminated.

The remaining four sides will contest the finals series.

Sharpshooter Warriors and Kingscliff Avatars got their charge to the finals off to a flying start with wins last weekend.

Warriors and SCU 1 played out a see-sawing match which went down to the wire.

SCU 1 shooter Grace McTaggett was impressive around the goal.

But McTaggett's efforts were not enough to overcome a Warriors side which has only lost one game all season.

The 46-40 win continues the Warriors' rich vein of form. In the other game, Avatars overcame Sharpies while the Wildcats Bobcats had the bye. This weekend's fixtures pit Sharpies against Warriors and SCU 1 facing off with the Wildcats Bobcats.