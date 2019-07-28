Menu
The Warriors’ boss has reactly bizarrely to his team’s loss.
Rugby League

Warriors boss calls on fans to dress as refs

28th Jul 2019 6:19 PM

Warriors chief executive Cameron George will seek answers from the NRL over their latest refereeing grievances and has called on fans to make their own unique protest.

George wants supporters to come to Friday's home game against Canberra dressed as referees following Saturday's contentious 24-22 loss to Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Coach Stephen Kearney vented his frustration at the officiating and George told Radio Sport it continued a trend of rough refereeing against the New Zealand- based team over the last month.

In a pitch that could create confusion for players at Mt Smart Stadium, George also urged fans to bring whistles.

"Let's give Canberra a bit of their own back in terms of what New Zealand's all about," George said.

"Everyone can bring a whistle if they want and have a bit of fun with it."

Kearney was fuming that Parramatta won the penalty count 9-2 and also had a number of key decisions go their way, including a questionable forward pass ruling against Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck which denied a potentially match-winning try.

"Some major calls have left us baffled as to how they achieved them and the outcome to those calls were significant in terms of the result of the game," George said.

"I think it's fair to say in the last month or so there have been a lot of questionable decisions so we'll take that up through the proper process and it'll be interesting to hear their response."

The New Zealand TAB has backed up George's sentiment, saying it will refund $NZ44,000 worth of bets on the Warriors from the game, labelling it a "justice payout".

 

